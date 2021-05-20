Ian Kolstad

Custom Logotype

Custom logotype from unchosen concept for HoliFrog | Situational Skincare.

Type inspired by products strong relationship with water, a custom bottle shape, and paired with frog logo mark.

Designed at Werner Design Werks

