I have a new class on Skillshare that I want to share with you all: Design for good - Design and visual communications as a tool for social change. This class is featuring something that I hold near and dear to my heart - trying to do some good in this world with my creative skills. In addition to teaching you about the concepts of design for social change and human centered design - I share my personal story and how it has impacted the direction I have taken with my career and life. It hasn't been easy, but I truly believe it has helped me to be the person I am today.

In this class - we are going to learn about design for good and go beyond just theory and ideas and find ways to apply it in our every day practice and in our communities. I am going to share some examples from the world of design as well as 3 case study projects I’ve personally worked on through my own community service work and activism. I will then walk you through creating your own cause related project that you can use on social media or as a print asset to take with you to your next protest or rally. (If you are from the BIPOC community or are someone who can't afford the skillshare sub to check out premium classes - check out the course description on skillshare for details on getting free access!)

I hope you enjoy this class and that it inspires you to do some design for good I You can take it here: https://skl.sh/2P6Cipx