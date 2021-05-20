Aaron Packard

Forest Trail App Concept

This is an exploration of an AllTrails app competitor to see how the design/UI could improve.

One area to focus on in order to differentiate from an app like AllTrails is creating a revenue stream within the app (ie: Allow users to purchase or register for an Annual Parks pass directly within the app).

Posted on May 20, 2021
