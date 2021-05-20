BLEVL

CONLUSION

BLEVL
BLEVL
  • Save
CONLUSION poster illustrator geometric art geometric design
Download color palette

Season 1 of this path

------

BLEVL is an account of random thinking to convey emotions including anxiety, joy, love and criticism. All these thoughts poured in a visual form which consists of arranging simple shapes and combining them into pictures. Served only who just have questioned and enjoyed whether it is public or personal.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
BLEVL
BLEVL

More by BLEVL

View profile
    • Like