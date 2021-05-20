Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD. Monayeam

Uttor ar aum( Mango logo)

MD. Monayeam
MD. Monayeam
  • Save
Uttor ar aum( Mango logo) illustration design art minimal tshirtdesign typography pattern flat vector pattern art logo design illustrator graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

A logo which says about mango and its juicy ness to the customers.
For a logo like this visit my Fiverr gig \https://www.fiverr.com/mdmonayeam/design-an-awesome-monogram-logo-for-your-business

MD. Monayeam
MD. Monayeam

More by MD. Monayeam

View profile
    • Like