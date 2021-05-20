Shorat

Girl nice Shoes background removal

Shorat
Shorat
  • Save
Girl nice Shoes background removal transparent background image photo editing retouching girl shoes shoes resizing editing color cropping background remove background design background removal background change product background remove
Download color palette

Hey there,
I'm Shorat. I am a professional Graphics Designer.
I have been involve in photo editing continuously for the last 5 years
Thank you for visiting my Dribbble profile.

If you want you can visit my Behance profile:https://www.behance.net/shoratchandra

Shorat
Shorat

More by Shorat

View profile
    • Like