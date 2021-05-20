Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cinostudio

Watercolor Photoshop Action

Cinostudio
Cinostudio
  • Save
Watercolor Photoshop Action photoshop editing effect effects photography manipulation realistic digital photomanipulation professional action painting paint watercolor paint watercolour watercolor action watercolors watercolor illustration watercolor art watercolor painting watercolor
Download color palette

🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦

Watercolor Action turns your photo into realistic watercolor picture. Action perfect works with portraits or other photos. Action contains 10 pre-made color options and 10 color FX. Save hours of work with this action. After action finish the work you get a well-organized and structured file with the many layers, folders and settings to improve the final result. Action perfectly work on Mac and PC

Cinostudio
Cinostudio

More by Cinostudio

View profile
    • Like