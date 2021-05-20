Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robert Ligthart ✌

FNDZ - Website assets

Robert Ligthart ✌
Robert Ligthart ✌
Hire Me
  • Save
FNDZ - Website assets crypto wallet copy trading payment deposit metamask cryptocurrency blender3d blender assets branding
Download color palette

I got hired by FNDZ to do their branding, website, and social media assets. FNDZ is the world's best copy trading cryptocurrency platform project as we speak.

Visuals are made in Sketch & Blender.

More designs will follow soon.

Show your love ❤️ (Press ‘L’) and share your feedback below!

Contact
hello@robertligthart.com
Twitter
LinkedIn
Portfolio website

Robert Ligthart ✌
Robert Ligthart ✌
Freelance Product Designer from The Netherlands 🇳🇱
Hire Me

More by Robert Ligthart ✌

View profile
    • Like