Direct Messaging - DailyUI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys! 👋 Do you like Mondays?
This is shot #13 for Daily UI Challenge - Direct Messaging.
I tried to make a nice, comfortable, but at the same time a fresh and modern interface for messages.
I hope you like it!
Press «L» and stay tuned!
Thanks and see you around! 👌