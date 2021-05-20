Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saadullah

Gamedayly

Saadullah
Saadullah
  • Save
Gamedayly chat play and win green matchmaking esports gaming game soft ui neumorphism
Download color palette

Gamedayly is a platform where you can challenge other gamers for real money on the line. Once you find a match you’ll play on your console (PS4/Xbox One), report results and we’ll deposit the money to the winner. The projects have Dark Soft UI and the designs made will be published soon on App Stores.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Saadullah
Saadullah
Like