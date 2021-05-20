Trending designs to inspire you
Gamedayly is a platform where you can challenge other gamers for real money on the line. Once you find a match you’ll play on your console (PS4/Xbox One), report results and we’ll deposit the money to the winner. The projects have Dark Soft UI and the designs made will be published soon on App Stores.