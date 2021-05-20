Gaming App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With time off from school, I’ve been playing more video games, inspired to design a few screens for an arcade-style app that keeps new and favorite games in one place.
Taking influence from the design of the Twitch app and website, I used this exercise to strengthen my typography and layout skills in interface design.
I incorporated purple undertones into the gray colors, using mixed weights of the “Cy” display font and full-height images to bring visual appeal to the game cards and spotlight image modals.