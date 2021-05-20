Ben Black

Gaming App UI Design

With time off from school, I’ve been playing more video games, inspired to design a few screens for an arcade-style app that keeps new and favorite games in one place.

Taking influence from the design of the Twitch app and website, I used this exercise to strengthen my typography and layout skills in interface design.

I incorporated purple undertones into the gray colors, using mixed weights of the “Cy” display font and full-height images to bring visual appeal to the game cards and spotlight image modals.

