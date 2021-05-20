Fiona Art

DUTCH POUR and MARBLE ROLL ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pourin

DUTCH POUR and MARBLE ROLL ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pourin design stayhome abstract fluid art paintings acrylic paint tutorial pouring art acrylic
I love this beautiful colours in this DUTCH POUR and MARBLE ROLL fluid art painting.
At first I wanted to do a dutch pour, but I had too much paint, so I decided to tilt the canvas. I still wasn't happy, so I rolled marble through few places and at the end I managed to get really neat painting.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam raw amber
- Amsterdam burnt amber
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian blue phtalo
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- DecoArt extreme sheen qauamarine

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/x9icb0jRRdA

