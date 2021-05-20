New social media UI design for arab's

A new design for a social networking site, similar to the current site, but with a different design on some pages, as shown in the following link.

You can convert the design into a code as you like, just visit the following link to download the design

https://www.figma.com/file/hDrpBmpjRNBBCIfMq8cRzD/ArabNote-Social?node-id=52%3A6