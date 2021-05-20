32 HELL'S BOMBERS

Trending designs to inspire you
Part of a series of illustrations featuring Japanese insignia and retro styling.
Illustration made for my merchandising page: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/
Thank you very much for your time!
Parte de una serie de ilustraciones con insignias japonesas y un estilo retro.
Ilustración realizada para mi pagina de merchandising: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/
¡Muchas gracias por su tiempo!