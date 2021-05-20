32 HELL'S BOMBERS

Part of a series of illustrations featuring Japanese insignia and retro styling.

Illustration made for my merchandising page: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/

Thank you very much for your time!

Parte de una serie de ilustraciones con insignias japonesas y un estilo retro.

Ilustración realizada para mi pagina de merchandising: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/

¡Muchas gracias por su tiempo!