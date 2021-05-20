Pablo Rimoldi

32 HELL'S BOMBERS

32 HELL'S BOMBERS 666 trouble problemas evil diablo infierno hell japones fuck off drawing branding concept brand identity adobe arte digital adobe photoshop diseño arte adobe illustrator
Part of a series of illustrations featuring Japanese insignia and retro styling.
Illustration made for my merchandising page: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/

Thank you very much for your time!

Parte de una serie de ilustraciones con insignias japonesas y un estilo retro.
Ilustración realizada para mi pagina de merchandising: https://rimoldipablo.flashcookie.com/

¡Muchas gracias por su tiempo!

