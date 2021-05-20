Logotype for Padovan Odonto

Trending designs to inspire you
A logotype I worked on a while back for a dentral practice. The type incorportes the human figure in the 'D' (which can also be seen as a smile) and 'O' pair. It's built from rounded lines and simple strokes, conveying simplicity, precision and care.
