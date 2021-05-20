Trending designs to inspire you
3D Man Casual standing Closed Arms on Chest on transparent background 3D illustration 4K size is the new 2020+ trend in illustration. There are Man, his clothes, boots, hair, glasses, shadow and background are separated layers, so you can easily combine them, change color etc.
PSD-file has flexible and easy to understand layer's structure. Please see the "Quick_Manual_How-to.jpg" to know the fastest way to change the colors.
Three characters on preview are included only in PNG and JPG and made just to show how you can customize your own character.