3D Mania

3D Man standing with Laptop Notebook

3D Mania
3D Mania
3D Man standing with Laptop Notebook 3d modeling man 3d artist notebook laptop 3d man 3d concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) Download Link ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)

Man standing in Attention Pose Finger Up on transparent background 3D illustration 4K size is the new 2020+ trend in illustration. There are Man, his clothes, boots, hair, glasses, shadow and background are separated layers, so you can easily combine them, change color etc.

PSD-file has flexible and easy to understand layer's structure. Please see the "Quick_Manual_How-to.jpg" to know the fastest way to change the colors.

Three characters on preview are included only in PNG and JPG and made just to show how you can customize your own character.

3D Mania
3D Mania

