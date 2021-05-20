Phydeaux Logo Lasercut

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a little teaser for another bit of branding I just wrapped up recently! This is one of the standalone marks, and with a linework style reminiscent of woodcuts, I thought I would give it a similar mockup treatment.
What do you think? Is your branding beautiful or bland?
Stay tuned for the full brand release!
--
Is your brand telling the right story?
I'm here to help!
I project your message to the marketplace with cutting-edge graphic design!
Let's talk design today!
www.brianolson.me