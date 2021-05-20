Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brian Olson Graphic Design

Phydeaux Logo Lasercut

Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design
Phydeaux Logo Lasercut branding brand design logo
Here's a little teaser for another bit of branding I just wrapped up recently! This is one of the standalone marks, and with a linework style reminiscent of woodcuts, I thought I would give it a similar mockup treatment.

What do you think? Is your branding beautiful or bland?

Stay tuned for the full brand release!

Posted on May 20, 2021
Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design

