Chippy the Nominom

Chippy the Nominom character animation character character design motion graphics french fries fast food menu fast food fry c4d cinema 4d
NOMINOMS are food that loves you
back! Chippy loves hanging out with
the small fries and is one of six
characters in this limited edition 'Not
So Fast Food' series. Take one of
them home and you'll never be
starved for attention.

Check out my series of Nominom characters!

