Shopify Theme-based Design for Online Print Shop

Shopify website re-design and site map re-configuration for Scott Erickson Art Shop - an online store for buying awesome prints from Austin-based artist and creative curate, Scott Erickson.
The design is based on the Shopify Impulse theme.
The goal was to stay clean & minimal with gold accents and let the iconic artwork be the primary focus.