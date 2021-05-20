Camille

Shopify Theme-based Design for Online Print Shop

Shopify website re-design and site map re-configuration for Scott Erickson Art Shop - an online store for buying awesome prints from Austin-based artist and creative curate, Scott Erickson.

The design is based on the Shopify Impulse theme.
The goal was to stay clean & minimal with gold accents and let the iconic artwork be the primary focus.

Posted on May 20, 2021
