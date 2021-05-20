Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Daily UI #041 - Workout Tracker
Workout tracker for a Yoga app.
Inspired in UIs from the previous days:
Special Offer: https://dribbble.com/shots/15646250-Daily-UI-036-Special-Offer
Subscribe: https://dribbble.com/shots/15576566-Daily-UI-026-Subscribe
Tell me what you think :)