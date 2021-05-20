Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Manual Focus - Halide for iPad

Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Hire Me
  • Save
Manual Focus - Halide for iPad photography ui design dark uidesign design apple app ios app camera app lens scale focus camera iphone ios ipad pro ipad halide
Download color palette

Pulling focus on Halide for iPad.

We use a custom typeface here designed for Halide by Jelmar Geertsma — it's gorgeous and based on typical camera etched numerals.

Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️
I design camera apps and ride motorcycles. 📸🏍
Hire Me

More by Sebastiaan de With ✏️

View profile
    • Like