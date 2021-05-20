Comfort (Concept) Wordmark Logotype

The intent of this logotype arrangement is to explore the duality of comfort in our operative culture. Comfort is something that is nice, welcoming yet relying too heavily on comfort has the capacity to hold back ambitions and induce stagnancy. Calls to "go outside your comfort zone" are empowering yet fearful.

My intent was to create a visual element that is both soft and welcoming but can inspire a bit of stress or discomfort in the arrangement and readability.

The use of splitting the O into an icon element is to represent the ability for holding onto a space of comfort to both offer a welcoming embrace while also allowing the space for some things to be left out of reach.