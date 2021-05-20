Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Songs for The Soul

Songs for The Soul illustrator animation record player musicplayer branding rest soothe calm mentalhealth mindfulness music illustration workfromhome 3d animation design
We believe that sound & music can do great things for your mood.

For us as a team, it fuels the mind and thus fuels our creativity. It stays with us on long work days that turn into nights, and helps us power through. It makes a simple drive home a pleasurable experience. It stirs a feeling in our soul.

https://www.thisisplanecrazy.com/pc-beats

