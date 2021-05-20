Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Plane Crazy

Songs for the Soul : Soothe

Plane Crazy
Plane Crazy
  • Save
Songs for the Soul : Soothe c4d music app soothe playlist mindfullness calm music animation branding illustration workfromhome design
Download color palette

You can soothe somebody with kind words, a hug, good food or of course, music.
Check out our soothing English playlist, now on Spotify and YouTube.

https://www.thisisplanecrazy.com/pc-beats

Plane Crazy
Plane Crazy

More by Plane Crazy

View profile
    • Like