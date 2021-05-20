Panneer Selvan

Product Design: Home page - Landing Page UI Design

Product Design: Home page - Landing Page UI Design
Hi everyone, it's been a while! Sharing this piece to make your Summer Friday a bit Hotter.

Yellow Seller is a Multichannel Selling Management application which covers major hectic process in the e-commerce business. Procurement, Inventory, Sales reports and all the process which an online seller needs!

How do you handle your online business?

