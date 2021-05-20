Songs for the Soul : Sukoon

Music has the power to uplift your entire being. Listening to music that fits the mood is a cathartic experience - and that’s what we want you to feel with our playlist, Sukoon.

Sukoon is an Urdu Language word which means calm, peace, relief, serenity, tranquility, wholeness. Its not a material object, it cannot be weighed, it cannot be named…it can only be felt. It’s the most priceless feeling - to feel truly calm and free. In these crazy times, here’s our playlist to feel Sukoon.

https://www.thisisplanecrazy.com/pc-beats