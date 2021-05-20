Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Félix Botella

Memory | 2D game design for tablet

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
Memory | 2D game design for tablet serious game vector ui design ui sketch ios interface illustrator illustration graphic design graphic game flat design character design character art app design adobe illustrator 2d
Hi friends!
From today, I'm sharing some character and game design I made for my startup. This one is a classical Memory game which theme and cards design has been inspired by the city where I'm currently living: Paris.
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you guys enjoy, looking forward for your feedback! 😎

Félix Botella
Félix Botella
