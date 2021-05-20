Memory | 2D game design for tablet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!
From today, I'm sharing some character and game design I made for my startup. This one is a classical Memory game which theme and cards design has been inspired by the city where I'm currently living: Paris.
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you guys enjoy, looking forward for your feedback! 😎