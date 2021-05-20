Memory | 2D game design for tablet

Hi friends!

From today, I'm sharing some character and game design I made for my startup. This one is a classical Memory game which theme and cards design has been inspired by the city where I'm currently living: Paris.

I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).

Hope you guys enjoy, looking forward for your feedback! 😎