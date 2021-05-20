Veera Kumar

Furniture Mobile App UI

Hey Dribbblers,
Today I would like to share this Furniture App, tried to make an app that is modern and easy to use without any distractions. Hope you all love it

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

Let's work together - ramakrishnanveerakumar@gmail.com

Posted on May 20, 2021
