Improving MX Product Design

Period Tracker 🗓

As a user of this type of application 🗓, I have not found any that I love and with which I can follow my cycle in an easy way, so I began to redesign the one that I currently use, according to my needs and this is what I got. 📲
I also wanted to add its dark mode version 🌚, since most or all of them don't have it. And I think I like it the most 🤩..
What do you think, which one do you like the most? 💜

