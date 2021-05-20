Period Tracker 🗓

Trending designs to inspire you
As a user of this type of application 🗓, I have not found any that I love and with which I can follow my cycle in an easy way, so I began to redesign the one that I currently use, according to my needs and this is what I got. 📲
I also wanted to add its dark mode version 🌚, since most or all of them don't have it. And I think I like it the most 🤩..
What do you think, which one do you like the most? 💜
Want to know more about us and our talented team and UX community? Don't forget to check out our page: https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design