Rebekah Dykhuizen

Misfits Coffee Logo

Rebekah Dykhuizen
Rebekah Dykhuizen
  • Save
Misfits Coffee Logo concept illustration logo design logo
Misfits Coffee Logo concept illustration logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. 08460586257309.5d93f6333f88d.jpg
  2. 9d15e686257309.5e724650ded7f.png

What if there was a place where you never felt out of place? Where you didn't have to feel embarrassed about wearing the wrong clothes or ordering the wrong drink? That's what Misfits Coffee Shop is all about. A place to feel comfortable being you.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Rebekah Dykhuizen
Rebekah Dykhuizen
Illustrator & Designer

More by Rebekah Dykhuizen

View profile
    • Like