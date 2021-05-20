Trending designs to inspire you
"Fresh Films" is a new kind of premium video production company for brands, they makes the process fun, easy and quick. This company partner with brands who need high-end video production year-round, and they walk their clients through an enjoyable, efficient process that delivers the perfect video every time, fast and easy.
For my concept I tried to create a minimal combination logo between lemon and film.
I hope that you will like this concept guys and feel free in comments 😉
