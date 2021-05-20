Theatre Promotional

Trending designs to inspire you
The Fantaskticks show is a circus-like performance that has been on stage for decades. This particular production drew attention to the bright and layered story line of each character.
The inspiration for the promotional design came from old circus posters and retro color schemes. I wanted to create a mix-and-match feel that emphasized each character’s unique contribution to the whole.