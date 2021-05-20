Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebekah Dykhuizen

Theatre Promotional

Theatre Promotional fantaskticks fantaskticks illustration poster a day trifold booklet theatre poster
The Fantaskticks show is a circus-like performance that has been on stage for decades. This particular production drew attention to the bright and layered story line of each character.

The inspiration for the promotional design came from old circus posters and retro color schemes. I wanted to create a mix-and-match feel that emphasized each character’s unique contribution to the whole.

