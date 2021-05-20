Rebekah Dykhuizen

Rainbow Wedding Stationary Set

When asked to design wedding invitations and matching programs for a friend, I was determined to make it something special. The wedding was a rainbow color palette, so my challenge was to make the set colorful and classy. I decided to use large typography and clear iconography for the colorful elements and use neutrals to balance the piece.

