Some explorations around how we can allow students to give sharing permissions to their peers to share their projects outside of Monthly.

One of the challenges here is balancing the intimacy of peer groups, the vulnerability of an often messy and imperfect creative process, and celebration of work outside of Monthly itself. Our goal here was to provide as much transparency as possible around sharing permissions and the potential downstream implications. We've already seen projects that people have shared go viral outside of Monthly on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and even Linkedin, and we firmly believe that there's a nonzero chance that the next generation's top artists, producers and creators used Monthly as a stepping stone in their creative journey—and part of being "discovered" all begins with having your work shared with an audience outside of your person network.