Web Design Agency Concept

This is a simple layout concept for a design agency. This exploration can be used for course oriented websites as well since a CMS can be run to dynamically update the hero section. This page is begging to be animated so I might get on with that after I am done with my current client project.
Shoutout to the illustrators at Fireart studios for the spectacular illustrations (all credit for the illustration goes to them).
Let me know what you think about this layout :)