Nadim Shaikh

Goku X Superman

Nadim Shaikh
Nadim Shaikh
Goku X Superman goku dc superman dragonball tracing art animation vector illustration design
I would love to show something new here i have traced goku and superman for this fusion design from one of my all time Favorite characters

I hope you all love this illustration, made it for fun...

Posted on May 20, 2021
Nadim Shaikh
Nadim Shaikh
