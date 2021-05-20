Trending designs to inspire you
Very first UI Project re-visited and remade!
Complete UI and Design can be found on my portfolio and my Behance profile
portfolio : jsarmientoart.myportfolio.com
Behnace: behance.net/jsarmientoart