Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kelly Jacobi

Greek Salad Ingredients

Kelly Jacobi
Kelly Jacobi
  • Save
Greek Salad Ingredients illustrator cc digital illustration illustration art
Download color palette

I want to grow my illustration skills, so I'm diving into the prompts at They Draw & Cook! This is for the Greek theme-the ingredients to a fresh and savory Greek salad, one of my favorite foods!

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Kelly Jacobi
Kelly Jacobi

More by Kelly Jacobi

View profile
    • Like