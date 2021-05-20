Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bao down dim sum restaurant branding - a personal project.
The Procreate brushes used: https://gum.co/tEVBo
The full illustration set + process timelapses can be found on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cocoskies/