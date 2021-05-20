6/100 Juanita Craft: Underrated Civil Rights Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Juanita Craft: former Dallas City Council member, Civil Rights activist, community leader and overall badass. She not only fought to integrate the Texas State Fair but also started 182 NAACP chapters! What?! A few important people she invited into her South Dallas home include: Martin Luther King Jr., LBJ, and Thurgood Marshall—among others. When I read the recent article about Juanita Craft in @texasmonthly I was bummed that I had never heard of her. I wanted to share with you all just a few facts about this incredible lady, and how we all benefit from a better Dallas because of her work.