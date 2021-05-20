6/100 Juanita Craft: Underrated Civil Rights Icon

This is Juanita Craft: former Dallas City Council member, Civil Rights activist, community leader and overall badass. She not only fought to integrate the Texas State Fair but also started 182 NAACP chapters! What?! A few important people she invited into her South Dallas home include: Martin Luther King Jr., LBJ, and Thurgood Marshall—among others. When I read the recent article about Juanita Craft in @texasmonthly I was bummed that I had never heard of her. I wanted to share with you all just a few facts about this incredible lady, and how we all benefit from a better Dallas because of her work.