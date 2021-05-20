Kushina Uzumaki - Naruto Shippuden

Here's my favourite AniMom Kushina Uzumaki a.k.a Naruto's Mom.

Trying to learn abstraction and illustration. This is my second attempt. I love Kushina and the character is really amazing. To design this I started sketching on a grid and came up with a 'Chibi Grid' that I've used for another character.

Please let me know how I can make it better. And what characters you want to see in this format.