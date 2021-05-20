Kushina Uzumaki - Naruto Shippuden

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's my favourite AniMom Kushina Uzumaki a.k.a Naruto's Mom.
Trying to learn abstraction and illustration. This is my second attempt. I love Kushina and the character is really amazing. To design this I started sketching on a grid and came up with a 'Chibi Grid' that I've used for another character.
Please let me know how I can make it better. And what characters you want to see in this format.