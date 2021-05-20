Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Areeb Ahmed

Kushina Uzumaki - Naruto Shippuden

Areeb Ahmed
Areeb Ahmed
  • Save
Kushina Uzumaki - Naruto Shippuden kushina uzumaki kushina uzumaki kushina kushina @illustration illustration design character design naruto kawaii chibi
Download color palette

Here's my favourite AniMom Kushina Uzumaki a.k.a Naruto's Mom.

Trying to learn abstraction and illustration. This is my second attempt. I love Kushina and the character is really amazing. To design this I started sketching on a grid and came up with a 'Chibi Grid' that I've used for another character.

Please let me know how I can make it better. And what characters you want to see in this format.

Areeb Ahmed
Areeb Ahmed

More by Areeb Ahmed

View profile
    • Like