Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhad Ghanemi

Perpetua Resources

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
Perpetua Resources abstractlogo logomark logo design symbol logotype logos logomaker logodesigner logodesign logo
Download color palette

Perpetua resources is a mining company based in the Netherlands. They approached me to create a very minimal and simple logo. The brief was to include mountains and trees and I created a logo with these elements.

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like