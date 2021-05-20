Farhad Ghanemi

Zenn Artificial Intelligence

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
Zenn Artificial Intelligence abstractlogo logomark logo design symbol logotype logos logomaker logodesigner logodesign logo
Download color palette

Zenn is an artificial intelligence company that specialize in the reactive machines field. I created a mark that represents the machines and the first letter of the company’s name “Z”.

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like