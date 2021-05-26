Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Future of Voice Technology

Speech recognition is everywhere right now. Do you have a question? Ask Siri. Want to listen to music? Alexa will play it! The question is: HOW do our phones magically understand what we are saying?⁠⠀
To tell you the truth, there's no magic at all. Just a lot of code and hard work. Feeling curious? We tell you all about it in our latest video for Illuli: https://bit.ly/IluliVoice

