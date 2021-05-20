Katie Rose Sheehan

The Bad Batch GIPHY Stickers

Created with Bare Tree Media for Star Wars/Disney+ for the new series The Bad Batch! All designs were created by Obi Little. I was responsible for the animation of these stickers.

All rights reserved to Disney

Motion Graphics Animator in Boston, MA
