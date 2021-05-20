Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Fisheye Tool

The Fisheye Tool process fisheye warp shape vector tips tutorial illustrator
Hello! You've probably looked at the Fisheye Warp before and thought, "why would I ever use this?" Well, here's one scenario! This is a super quick and easy way to fake a curved perspective in Illustrator, rather than trying to manually adjust anchor points or use the skew tool. I use it all the time for slapping logos on hats or fitting graphics onto shirts. Hope it helps!

Posted on May 20, 2021
