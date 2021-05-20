The Fisheye Tool

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! You've probably looked at the Fisheye Warp before and thought, "why would I ever use this?" Well, here's one scenario! This is a super quick and easy way to fake a curved perspective in Illustrator, rather than trying to manually adjust anchor points or use the skew tool. I use it all the time for slapping logos on hats or fitting graphics onto shirts. Hope it helps!