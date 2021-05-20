Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
uttam chanalia

Beatup audio devices website landingpage

Beatup audio devices website landingpage figma landingpage speakers headphone music logo branding ui ux desktop website
Hey Dribblers!
"Music is the piece of art that goes in ears straight to the heart."
Just completed this landing page for beatup (audio device) website.
Posted on May 20, 2021
