Slot machine Background - Development

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The game background shows the secret part of the ancient castle.
⠀
Huge containers of bright green liquid look like something alien in this room. Light shines into the room through large stained-glass windows, a candle is burning on the table, and old wooden doors have been preserved in the next room.
What is happening in this castle? And, most importantly, what is this bright liquid that glitters so ominously in the moonlight?
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#mystic #mysticthemed #magic #magicthemed #mysticgamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines