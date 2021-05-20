Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slot machine Background - Development

Slot machine Background - Development slot illustration casino slot design slot game design graphics designer digital graphic design digital graphics digital designer slot machine graphics slot machine design slot game art background art background image background background design illustration game art slot design
The game background shows the secret part of the ancient castle.

Huge containers of bright green liquid look like something alien in this room. Light shines into the room through large stained-glass windows, a candle is burning on the table, and old wooden doors have been preserved in the next room.

What is happening in this castle? And, most importantly, what is this bright liquid that glitters so ominously in the moonlight?

Graphic solutions for gambling
