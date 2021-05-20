Slot machine Background - Development

The game background shows the secret part of the ancient castle.

⠀

Huge containers of bright green liquid look like something alien in this room. Light shines into the room through large stained-glass windows, a candle is burning on the table, and old wooden doors have been preserved in the next room.

What is happening in this castle? And, most importantly, what is this bright liquid that glitters so ominously in the moonlight?

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#mystic #mysticthemed #magic #magicthemed #mysticgamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines