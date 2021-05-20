Marcos Martinez Leiva

Marcos Martinez Leiva
Marcos Martinez Leiva
Checkout credit card credit card checkout chair check out checkout design dailyui ui daily ui
Hi! It's me again (: This time with a kind-of checkout form.
The idea was to explore what information do we need for this kind of process.

Feel free to like/comment/share or just smile at it :)

